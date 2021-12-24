Fanicia Howard expresses her passion for writing in ‘Heartstrings’

Since childhood, Fanicia Howard has embraced her passion for art and creative writing. In 2010, the Chicago native moved to Atlanta to pursue her bachelor’s degree in English at Clark Atlanta University. While in school, Howard interned with a digital magazine where she developed a fervor for creative writing.

Upon completing the internship, Howard began crafting a chapbook of roughly five years’ worth of poetry titled, Letters to an Anonymous Heart. The follow-up to the first book of poems was Heartstrings.

What is the story behind Heartstrings?

Heartstrings is my sophomore chapbook following Letters to an Anonymous Heart. The poems continue the themes of nature, spirituality, love, feminine empowerment, proverbial wisdom and intellectual thought. The name came from the idiom expression, “tugging at the heartstrings,” which means to elicit strong feelings, sympathy, or empathy towards something or someone. I was very intentional with the second book to express myself [unapologetically] with the depth of my content. Heartstrings also proves my maturation as an author and it shows in the tone of the poems.

