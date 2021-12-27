LaMelo Ball shares how he became a gifted scorer

LaMelo Ball has become one of the most promising young guards in the NBA, in just his second year. He’s a gifted passer and can score at a high rate as well.

What most people don’t know is that Ball was born left-handed, but is now right-handed, which helps him score in many different ways.

In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball shared how he honed his ambidextrous skills.

“Me and Gelo, we were both born left-handed, and then our pops changed us,” Ball said. “When we were at the table, Lonzo and my pops is [sic] right-handed, so me and Gelo was [sic] hitting them. So he changed all of us.”

LaMelo is the youngest, but if you watch him, he appears to be the most talented of the three. He’s currently averaging 19.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.5 assists per game for the Charlotte Hornets.

At the end of the day, LaVar Ball, father of the Ball brothers, has to be happy to have all of his kids playing in the league after predicting it for years. Making them right-handed was probably one of his best ideas.