The 7 principles of Kwanzaa

By Malik Brown | Dec 27, 2021

A kinara on a dinner table to celebrate Kwanzaa. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Ailisa)

Christmas has ended, which means Kwanzaa has kicked off. Dec. 26 was the beginning of the seven-day holiday, which is known to honor African Americans’ ancestral roots. Jan. 1 will be the last day of the celebration.


Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, who is a Black nationalist and professor of Pan-African studies at California State University. His goal was to offer people of African descent a holiday to celebrate their heritage.

Kwanzaa has seven principles, one for each day, and they all have a special meaning. There is also candle lighting for each day on the kinara, which is a seven-branched candelabra.


Rolling out writer Rashad Milligan will go through each day and explain the principles in more depth.

Umoja means unity.

Kujichaguila means self-determination.

Ujima means collective work and responsibility.

Ujamaa means cooperative economics.

Nia means purpose.

Kuumba means creativity.

Imani means faith.

 

 

