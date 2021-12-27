The 7 principles of Kwanzaa

Christmas has ended, which means Kwanzaa has kicked off. Dec. 26 was the beginning of the seven-day holiday, which is known to honor African Americans’ ancestral roots. Jan. 1 will be the last day of the celebration.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, who is a Black nationalist and professor of Pan-African studies at California State University. His goal was to offer people of African descent a holiday to celebrate their heritage.

Kwanzaa has seven principles, one for each day, and they all have a special meaning. There is also candle lighting for each day on the kinara, which is a seven-branched candelabra.

Rolling out writer Rashad Milligan will go through each day and explain the principles in more depth.

Umoja means unity.

Kujichaguila means self-determination.

Ujima means collective work and responsibility.

Ujamaa means cooperative economics.

Nia means purpose.

Kuumba means creativity.

Imani means faith.