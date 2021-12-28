‘Grown’ explores what happens when a dream becomes a nightmare

Enchanted Jones is not your average teenager. As the oldest of four siblings, she spends most of her time babysitting and caring for them but she’d rather chase her dreams of becoming a famous singer. When her friend Gabi encourages her to attend an audition, Enchanted catches the attention of the legendary R&B singer Korey James. When promised private singing lessons and a pathway to fame, Enchanted quickly puts her future in his hands, unaware that she may end up with blood on hers.

Continue reading on the next page.