NBA All-Star accuses Russell Westbook of stat chasing… is he right?

Russell Westbrook knows how to fill up the stat sheet, but apparently, some people think he’s doing it just to have inflated numbers.

In an interview with Twitch streamer Adin Ross, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony Towns was asked about chasing stats.

“I’m not out there trying to chase stats, I’m trying to win the game,” Towns said in the stream.

Ross then asked him about Westbrook, a player that many have said chases stats due to all the triple-doubles that he’s accounted for in previous seasons.

“He definitely gets stats, he chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player.”

Irrespective of what Towns said after that, people online ran with his quote and thought he was attacking Westbrook. There were a few players, such as Draymond Green, who had something to say about Towns’ comments.

“I once watched from the bench due to us beating the Twolves a– and he was in the game down 20 with 2 mins to go,” Green said on Instagram. “Come on man. Stop talking to people about the “bros” and yelling this is a brotherhood. SMH.”

Towns’ mentions on Twitter must have been on fire because he eventually made a response to the slander he was receiving. “Slow News Day Huh?” Towns tweeted.

There’s no question that Russell Westbrook can easily get a triple-double, as he is the all-time leader in that category. Unfortunately, when it comes to postseason performances, Westbrook fails to live up to his numbers, which is the reason he could be considered a player that chases stats.

Do you think Westbrook is a stat-chaser?