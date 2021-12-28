Trae Young engaged: 4 COVID wedding protocols to consider

Before Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, he announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller on Instagram. Health and safety protocols had Young out of the Hawks’ game against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

Knicks fans chanted “f— Trae Young” before Young made a game-winner and shushed the crowd in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs last summer and began a new rivalry within the league and was a big reason the Hawks were playing the Knicks on Christmas.

Here are five protocols for couples like Young to consider at upcoming wedding ceremonies during a pandemic.

Enforce a mask mandate

The British Medical Journal published a study in November that showed the spread of COVID cases decreased by 53% when people wore masks.

Hold the reception outside

You can’t keep your mask on when you’re eating or drinking. In enclosed spaces, small droplets of COVID-19 can stay in the air for minutes or even hours, according to the Mayo Clinic, increasing the likelihood of being infected. Outside, fresh air is constantly moving, which disperses the droplets.

Encourage guests to get vaccinated

While vaccinations do not prevent catching or spreading COVID-19, the CDC maintains vaccinated people “are much less likely” to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.

Limit attendance

Events with more people increase the chances of spreading the virus, according to the CDC says, so keep the guest list small, especially if cases are trending upward around the time of the event.