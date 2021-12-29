3 ways the Black community can participate in cooperative economics

Dec. 29 is the fourth day of Kwanzaa, which celebrates the principle of Ujamaa otherwise known as cooperative economics.

On the fourth day, the black candle in the kinara is lit first, then the left red one, the farthest right green one and the next red candle at the left-hand side of the black candle. Cooperative economics are discussed, the Unity cup is shared and then the candles are extinguished.

Here are three ways the Black community can participate in Ujamaa.

Buy from a Black business

The first step in cooperative economics is to support someone else in your community. Buying from a Black local business is the first step to improving the Black community through finances.

Black business owners donate to the community

After making a profit from community support, local business owners should put the money back into the community by donating to local organizations or tithing to churches that use the funds to benefit the community.

Black business employees and owners support other Black businesses

To circulate the funds within the Black community, beneficiaries of Black businesses use other Black businesses to fulfill their needs. For example, an employee from a Black-owned car wash buys dinner from a Black-owned restaurant.