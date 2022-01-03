 Skip to content

Janet Jackson unpacks life as Michael’s sister in new doc

By rolling | Jan 3, 2022

Janet Jackson performs at Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

Janet Jackson thinks she is “guilty by association” when it comes to her late brother Michael’s abuse scandals.


The 55-year-old singer has opened up about her life as the sister of the late King of Pop — who died in 2009, at 50, from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication — and admitted there is a lot of “scrutiny,” that comes with having such an infamous surname. She said: “There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name.”

Speaking in an extended trailer for her new Lifetime documentary, “Janet” — set to air on Jan. 28, 2022, — the “All For You” hitmaker was then asked if the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael had affected her. She responded: “Yeah. Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”


