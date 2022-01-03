Janet Jackson unpacks life as Michael’s sister in new doc

Janet Jackson thinks she is “guilty by association” when it comes to her late brother Michael’s abuse scandals.

The 55-year-old singer has opened up about her life as the sister of the late King of Pop — who died in 2009, at 50, from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication — and admitted there is a lot of “scrutiny,” that comes with having such an infamous surname. She said: “There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name.”

Speaking in an extended trailer for her new Lifetime documentary, “Janet” — set to air on Jan. 28, 2022, — the “All For You” hitmaker was then asked if the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael had affected her. She responded: “Yeah. Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”

