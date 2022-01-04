George Floyd’s niece has been shot

The great-niece of George Floyd was shot when an assailant fired shots into the little girl’s apartment on New Year’s Day.

Four-year-old Arianna Floyd was asleep in her bed at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, when a shooter fired several shots into apartment, hitting Arianna in the torso.

She was rushed to a local hospital, according to ABC13, where she underwent emergency surgery to repair a punctured lung, punctured liver and several broken ribs. Arianna is expected to recover although she remains hospitalized.

Arianna had to be rushed to the hospital. She has a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs. Her father says she’s on the mend but is still in the hospital. The shooter has not been arrested. https://t.co/koPoxl5n7O — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) January 4, 2022

Arianna’s great uncle, George Floyd, was murdered by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day 2020, who leaned on his neck for more than nine minutes and incited an international reckoning on race.

Four adults and two children — including Arianna — were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. The television station reports that the family knows who the shooter is but nevertheless believes the shooting into their place was “just a coincidence.”

At press time, the Houston Police Department did not have any suspects in custody. Authorities are asking anyone with information in this case to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.