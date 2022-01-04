Megan Thee Stallion reportedly broke up with Pardison Fontaine

Rumors are swirling furiously that rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion not only left 2021 behind, but also left her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, in her rearview mirror as well.

Megan’s 27 million Instagram followers noticed the “WAP” raptress has completely scrubbed her timeline of any photos of Pardison, leading to the speculation that they are no longer an industry power couple.

Furthermore, fans also took note that Megan Javon Pete, 26, didn’t post birthday wishes for Pardi, whose real name is Jorden Thorpe, this past Dec. 29, 2021, when he turned 32.

Pardi first came to the national consciousness through his 2018 hit “Backin’ It Up” featuring Cardi B. But Pardi is also a prolific writer and producer, co-writing Cardi’s first smash hit “Bodak Yellow” and penning tunes for the likes of Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion on “Savage Remix” and “WAP.” He actually took home a Grammy for Best Rap Song for the “Savage Remix” contribution.

Because of his prowess with the pen as well as his ability to spit on wax, Pardi should be able to sustain his career in the industry without Megan by his side.

Meanwhile, Megan showered her fans with an appreciation for helping her become the biggest star in rap and popular music in 2021 — while assuring them that this is just the beginning.

Nevertheless, fans are taking it hard that Megan and Pardi may be no more.

so megan posted on IG for the first time in forever so i click on her page and there was a pic of her and pardi on the top row but then it like updated while i was on her page and the pic disappeared.. which tempted me to scroll and i see all the pardi pics are gone 🥴 — ♡ briancée ♡ (@yungchipotle) January 1, 2022

Ok WAIT is @theestallion and @pardi over???? pls tell me no I can’t deal with this 💔💔💔 — tori rae 🌻 (@thatbitchtoriii) January 4, 2022

HOTTIES MEGAN DELETED ALL THE POSTS WITH PARDI FROM HER INSTAGRAM, AND SHE DIDNT WISH HIM A HAPPY BIRHTDAY- what the hellllll — Hot boy Matt👿 (@Mattthell) January 1, 2022

Pardi found out about @theestallion linking up with @MoneyBaggYo & ended it 😂😂😂😂 he missed 4 🐾🐾🐾 — AreYouDumb (@AreYouDumbToo) January 4, 2022