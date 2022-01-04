 Skip to content

Megan Thee Stallion reportedly broke up with Pardison Fontaine

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 4, 2022

Photo credit: Bang Media

Rumors are swirling furiously that rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion not only left 2021 behind, but also left her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, in her rearview mirror as well.


Megan’s 27 million Instagram followers noticed the “WAP” raptress has completely scrubbed her timeline of any photos of Pardison, leading to the speculation that they are no longer an industry power couple. 

Furthermore, fans also took note that Megan Javon Pete, 26, didn’t post birthday wishes for Pardi, whose real name is Jorden Thorpe, this past Dec. 29, 2021, when he turned 32. 


Pardi first came to the national consciousness through his 2018 hit “Backin’ It Up” featuring Cardi B. But Pardi is also a prolific writer and producer, co-writing Cardi’s first smash hit “Bodak Yellow” and penning tunes for the likes of Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion on “Savage Remix” and “WAP.” He actually took home a Grammy for Best Rap Song for the “Savage Remix” contribution. 

Because of his prowess with the pen as well as his ability to spit on wax, Pardi should be able to sustain his career in the industry without Megan by his side.

Meanwhile, Megan showered her fans with an appreciation for helping her become the biggest star in rap and popular music in 2021 — while assuring them that this is just the beginning.

Nevertheless, fans are taking it hard that Megan and Pardi may be no more.

 

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Kodak Black will do a Verzuz battle with Jay-Z under 1 condition

Soulja Boy embarking on a new career

DeVon Franklin photographs himself crying

Kodak Black arrested on New Year’s Eve

Ye West to tear down home he bought across the street from Kim Kardashian

Tyler, the Creator considering changing stage name


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.