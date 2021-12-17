Megan Thee Stallion scores another lucrative deal

Forget the summer. Megan Thee Stallion is having a hot girl year.

So far, the reigning rap empress has won a Grammy, collected two of the biggest hits of the year — “Savage” remix with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B — awarded a congressional plaque, acquired her bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern University, and named Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Megan has now “matriculated” from just doing music to signing a mega-deal with streaming giant Netflix. And we still have two weeks left in the year.

According to the terms of the deal, Megan will create and executive produce new series and other unspecified projects for the behemoth streaming platform.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a news release obtained by Variety. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Tracey Pakosta, the former NBC co-president of scripted programming and current head of comedy at Netflix, spoke of Megan’s international influence that makes this deal worthwhile.

“Megan is a multitalented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Pakosta said, according to Variety. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”