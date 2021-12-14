What Tory Lanez yelled at Megan Thee Stallion before allegedly firing shots

A Los Angeles detective testified in court that rapper Tory Lanez yelled an expletive at former girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion before firing shots in her direction.

Detective Ryan Stogner of the Los Angeles Police Department testified during a preliminary hearing regarding Lanez’s infamous gun case. The detective recalls that in July 2020 in the Hollywood Hills, Lanez shouted for Megan to “dance, b—-, dance!” while firing shots in the vicinity of her feet.

The two had a blowout earlier that evening and early morning at Kylie Jenner’s home. Reports state that Megan became angry when Jenner allegedly flirted aggressively with Lanez and that he was receptive to Jenner’s advances.

Stogner said under oath that Lanez was standing on the step board of their sports utility vehicle while Megan was “half in, half out” of it. Lanez shouted at Megan and then fired the shots. The detective also testified that Megan “immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence,” according to media reports.



Immediately after Megan was injured, Stogner said Lanez started apologizing profusely.

Lanez “apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything,” the detective said.

Lanez, 29, was indicted on two felonies in October 2020, one count each of assault using a semiautomatic firearm and having “personally inflicted great bodily injury.” He was also charged with one count of carrying a “concealed, loaded, and unregistered” gun in a vehicle.

The judge found enough probable cause to move forward with the trial. He ordered Lanez to return to court on Jan. 13, 2022.