Tory Lanez won’t be offered plea deal in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez won’t be offered a plea deal for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The “Say It” rapper was accused by the “WAP” hitmaker of shooting her in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020 and at a court meeting on Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021, a preliminary hearing in the felony assault case was set for Dec. 14.

And despite “possible settlement discussions” taking place in September, it was also confirmed Lanez will not be offered a plea deal.

The 29-year-old rapper — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, as well as the charge of having “personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

If he is convicted on all charges, he could spent more than 22 years in jail.

Continue reading on the next page.