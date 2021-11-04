 Skip to content

Tory Lanez won’t be offered plea deal in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

November 4, 2021   |  

Tory Lanez (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Tory Lanez won’t be offered a plea deal for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.


The “Say It” rapper was accused by the “WAP” hitmaker of shooting her in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020 and at a court meeting on Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021, a preliminary hearing in the felony assault case was set for Dec. 14.

And despite “possible settlement discussions” taking place in September, it was also confirmed Lanez will not be offered a plea deal.


The 29-year-old rapper — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, as well as the charge of having “personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

If he is convicted on all charges, he could spent more than 22 years in jail.

