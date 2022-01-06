Tampa Bay officially releases Antonio Brown after week of speculation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have, finally, officially released star wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports on Jan. 6.

The move comes nearly five days after Brown abruptly took his jersey off and left the team sideline during a win against the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Postgame, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brown was “no longer a Buc.” Brown later explained he suffered an ankle injury that he had been transparent with the team and Arians about the entire time. When the coaching staff told him to enter the game on Jan. 2 and he declined, he was told “You’re done,” as he said in his official statement.

NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported the friction between the two parties started earlier, however. On Dec. 29, Brown asked the team to guarantee his $1 million in incentives for the season. The receiver needed eight more catches, 55 more receiving yards, and one more receiving touchdown for the million-dollar bonus, according to Spotrac. The team said they could not guarantee Brown his incentives if he didn’t reach those marks.

