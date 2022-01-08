Martin Luther King Jr. breaks down ‘The Other America’

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, it is important to celebrate his life and legacy. King used nonviolent protests to achieve equal rights for Black people, and through that, won awards such as the Nobel Peace Prize. His leadership also opened doors for better opportunities for education and employment for Black people.

Throughout King’s life, he delivered some of the most iconic speeches and quotes of the 20th century, touching on problems going on in the world at that time, and some of those same problems are still occurring to this day. Today, we highlight one of his speeches at Stanford University.

On April 14, 1967, 10 days after his speech about the Vietnam War, King took a stand at Standford University to deliver a speech to students and faculty. This speech is known as “The Other America.”

This speech highlighted the poverty gap in the United States and social and economic inequality in the nation.

