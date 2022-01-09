Cardi B and Cuban Doll get into a war of words

Cardi B and Cuban Doll are going at each other’s throats once again over a would-be affair years ago that was allegedly orchestrated by Cardi’s husband Offset.

Things got cranked up again this weekend when Cuban Doll tweeted a photo of an outfit that was inspired by Cardi’s archrival Nicki Minaj.

.@CubanDaSavage posted @NICKIMINAJ as one of her inspirations for her new Music Video look. 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/o9ECLtcc6J — 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗕 𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗠 (@BarbRoom) January 8, 2022

A fan then retweeted the post while showing a video of Cardi showing support for Cuban Doll. Cardi then got into the act, saying on Twitter:

“Ask me why they hate me … they don’t have a reason, just bandwagoning,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It’s Cool though, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”

Cuban fired back at Cardi with this heat-seeking tweet:

Cuban also added another scorching post on Saturday, saying: “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me … that’s next level OD disrepect.”

Cardi is particularly sensitive to the topic since it is widely known that husband Offset has cheated on her repeatedly during their marriage.

Cardi posted an exchange in which Cuban claimed in 2018 that she never even knew Offset and never met him – which is radically different from her current claim that Cardi’s husband tried to have sex with her.

Cuban Doll responded with this:

A fan got involved, saying of Cuban:

Let's not overlook Cuban Doll saying the reason why she denied Offset trying to have a 3some with her was because she got paid to. Meanwhile Cardi B continued sharing videos of Cuban's denial. pic.twitter.com/QrEcccqKn8 — ODD LI TALKS BLOG (@OddLiTalks) January 9, 2022

In the end, Cardi calmed down and deleted the entire exchange, saying the online fracas was not doing her any good. But she made sure she threw jabs at Cuban Doll on the way out.