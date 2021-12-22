Cardi B gives Offset $2 million for his birthday

As if Offset doesn’t already have enough money, his wife just gave him more than he can ever imagine on his special day.

On Cardi B’s Instagram story, she was seen celebrating in the club with Offset for his birthday. She posted “1OOK IN SINGLES FOR TONIGHT!!” letting social media know that she came to have a good time and throw some money.

The Migos rapper probably had a good time too, because later on in the story, he’s handed a big check from Cardi for two million dollars. You can see a big smile from Offset in the video after receiving the check.

Offset was getting spoiled all night, as his party also included a custom wall of sneakers that said “Offset’s Sneaker Ball” in neon lights.

Offset’s birthday was actually on Dec.14, but it looks like the couple decided to have a two-week celebration.