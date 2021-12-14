 Skip to content

Cardi B promises fans new music in 2022

By rolling | Dec 14, 2021

Photo credit: Bang Media

Cardi B has teased that her new album will be released in 2022.


The “Up” rapper recently became a mother of two and also has a role in the new movie, Assisted Living to prepare for.

But she has reassured fans that her follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy will be out next year.


She told fans on Instagram Live this week: “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf—— life.”

“I have a lot of jobs now.”

“I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I got to put out an album, but I gotta record a movie: I’ve got to do so much s***, y’all.”

Cardi — who revealed she gave birth to a son in September, a sibling to her, and Migos star Offset’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture — gave a major update in April, when she vowed to disappear for a “very long time” to complete the record.

The “WAP” hitmaker also explained how she stopped working on her hotly-anticipated second studio effort, due to the COVID-19 pandemic making her feel “discouraged” and not being able to properly promote or tour it.

She said: “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year.’ But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.”

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Tags: , , , ,

Gucci Mane ready to make the world icy for Christmas

MC Lyte finally obtains the rights to her stage name after 30 years

John Legend to produce an adaptation of this 1920s classic

Jodeci planning huge 2022 reunion with New Edition and Charlie Wilson

Big Sean discusses how this late rapper inspires him

Megan Thee Stallion accepts Humanitarian Award with a heartfelt dedication


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.