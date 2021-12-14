Cardi B promises fans new music in 2022

Cardi B has teased that her new album will be released in 2022.

The “Up” rapper recently became a mother of two and also has a role in the new movie, Assisted Living to prepare for.

But she has reassured fans that her follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy will be out next year.

She told fans on Instagram Live this week: “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf—— life.”

“I have a lot of jobs now.”

“I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I got to put out an album, but I gotta record a movie: I’ve got to do so much s***, y’all.”

Cardi — who revealed she gave birth to a son in September, a sibling to her, and Migos star Offset’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture — gave a major update in April, when she vowed to disappear for a “very long time” to complete the record.

The “WAP” hitmaker also explained how she stopped working on her hotly-anticipated second studio effort, due to the COVID-19 pandemic making her feel “discouraged” and not being able to properly promote or tour it.

She said: “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year.’ But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.”

