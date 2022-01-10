April L. Richie’s first book, Teach Them Their Worth, is filled with words of wisdom from her hero, her dad. Richie, a native of Los Angeles, is the proud mother of one son.

What books have most impacted your life?

As a small child, I developed a love for movies first — specifically urban movies. I eventually developed a desire to write and tell stories, often spending my day acting them out. Two of my favorite movies [were] the ’70s urban tales called Foxy Brown and the original Sparkle. Although I was very young, these were impactful movies in my life and they both triggered my love for writing. Later, my love for writing grew more after reading books by successful authors like Teri Woods, True to the Game and The Dutch Trilogy; Lolita Files, Child of God; and Ashley and JaQuavis, The Cartel series, and so many more.

What inspired you to write this book?

My Father. I started writing several books, but I hadn’t completed any of them. I often talked about my love for writing and how I would finish writing all of my books with my father who also shared the same passion. While growing up, all throughout my life, we often talked about what type of script or book we could write then the unthinkable happened. I lost my hero, my father. I spent so many days reflecting back on all the wonderful memories I shared with my father who was a phenomenal man. All my life I’d been a daddy’s girl and one thing I knew I had to do to honor my father was to achieve every dream and goal we ever talked about. But first I had an overwhelming desire to tell our story because there is so much more to being a daddy’s girl. The relationship between a father and daughter is one of the most important relationships she will ever have. My father impacted my life in so many ways and I wanted to share it with the world.

