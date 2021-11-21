Novelist Beverly Ann Morris loves telling a story that captures the readers’ emotions. In her latest novel, No Matter What, Morris captivates the reader with a storyline that is relatable.

Rolling out spoke with the Memphis native about the book and what inspires her to write.

What should readers expect from the book?

In my most recent book, No Matter What, readers will start remembering a similar person or situation of someone they know or have known or an experience of their own. It makes some readers take a look at a past or present circumstance and think of someone they know that could be called a ‘no matter what” or ask themselves, “Am I a no matter what?”

What inspires you to write?

I’m inspired to write for several reasons:

We need as many Black writers to tell their stories because we have so many, many different walks of life that need to be shared.

I love writing a good plausible story that touches the mind, heart, and soul of the average everyday person, that a person can relate to whether they be rich or poor or in-between.

Most of my inspiration comes from friends that have been to my place on weekends while gathering around for drinks and I notice that they are attentively listening to what I write, then ask, “What happened next?” My response is, I don’t know. That’s all I wrote. Those friends encouraged me by saying, “Finish the story, keep writing! I want to know what happened next!”

