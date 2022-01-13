3 reasons full-body massages should be a part of your self-care regimen

You just came home from your eight-hour job, and something doesn’t feel right with your body. It’s stiff, there’s pain, and you just can’t pinpoint what the problem is. Not only that, but your stress levels are high as well.

It sounds like you need a massage.

Anxiety and stress can cause tension in different parts of your body, and a massage can help ease those muscles while also creating relaxation.

A study from the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine shows that 45-60 minutes of a relaxation massage can lower the heart rate by more than 10 beats per minute, while also lowering blood pressure and promoting serotonin.

Massages can cost a lot if you’re going to a professional consistently, but there are other options that you can use at home. A massage gun would be a great investment, and some come with different options to help improve your experience.

I like to get massages when my body feels uneasy, but I notice my mind is much more clear when I’m done. Feeling refreshed internally and externally can improve all-around health.

Fellas, the next time you feel some pain in your back, or you’re feeling stressed or anxious, you know what to do. Schedule that appointment or grab that massage gun, and take care of your mental health.