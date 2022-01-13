 Skip to content

Howard University men’s basketball coach Kenny Blakeney recently sat with rolling out to unveil his game-day superstition that involves former United States President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

The Bison have a pair of nationally-televised games on the horizon against Notre Dame on MLK Day (Jan. 17) on FOX and against Morgan State at the NBA HBCU Classic in Cleveland at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 on TNT.


Howard men’s basketball coach Kenny Blakeney reveals his game day superstition

January 13, 2022

