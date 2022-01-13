Lisa Bonet and Jason Mamoa end fairy-tale romance

Urban culture has been jolted with the shocking news that actors and spouses Lisa Bonet and Jason Mamoa are getting divorced.

“The Cosby Show” alum, 54, and the Aquaman star, 42, delivered the disturbing news via Instagram that they are parting ways after four years of marriage and 17 years of being a couple.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Mamoa wrote on his IG account.



“And so ~ We share our Family news ~

Bonet and Mamoa said jointly they’ve “felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times” … and are “feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

The two continue in the post, saying, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

“We free each other — to be who we are learning to become …”

Bonet and Mamoa met each other and began dating in 2005. After a long courtship, the couple got married in 2017. They have two children together: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Bonet has another daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz, 33, whom she had with singer Lenny Kravitz. They were married in 1987 and divorced in 1993.