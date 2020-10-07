Bill Cosby kicked Lisa Bonet off ‘A Different World’ after she got pregnant

Defamed comic legend Bill Cosby reportedly kicked Lisa Bonet off the hit spin-off show “A Different World” when he found out she was pregnant.

Bonet’s ex-husband and musician Lenny Kravitz outlines that memorable and infamous episode in 1988 in his memoir, Let Love Rule.

Kravitz, 56, claims in the book that Cosby became extremely angry when he found out that the central character of the spinoff from the groundbreaking “Cosby Show” was expecting a child. In fact, Cosby knew instinctively that Bonet was going to break the news of her condition when the show’s producer Debbie Allen and Bonet asked for a private meeting, according to Kravitz as reported on Page Six.

“You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Cosby allegedly asked Bonet.

Allen, who is the sister of Phylicia Rashad who starred on “The Cosby Show,” tried to placate Cosby by suggesting they could write Bonet’s pregnancy into the show’s narrative. But after letting the idea marinate in his mind for a few days, Cosby nixed the idea and temporarily kicked Bonet off the show.

After Bonet had her and Kravitz’s daughter, Zoe, Cosby allowed Bonet to return to “A Different World.” However, by this time, Cosby’s professional relationship had frayed irreparably.

“But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable,” Kravitz writes, according to Page Six.

Not long thereafter, Bonet left the show for good in 1991.

Neither Cosby nor Bonet has commented on Kravitz’s book at press time.