Will Smith receives coveted award nomination

Will Smith has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award.

The King Richard actor — who won a Golden Globe just days ago for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father — is in the running for best actor.

The SAG Awards are voted for by other actors and are seen by many as one of the main precursors to the Academy Awards.

Since the ceremony began in 1994, 105 of 108 Oscar winners in the acting categories were also nominated for a SAG honor.

Will faces tough competition in his category, Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … BOOM!), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) were all nominated.

The shortlist has been unveiled for this year’s ceremony, with The Power of the Dog and Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci leading the way with three nods each.

The latter is in the running for best ensemble, while Cumberbatch and Gaga are both nominated for their respective performances.

