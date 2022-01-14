LaMelo Ball being sued by former publicist

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is being sued by his former publicist who claims she has not received a cut of a deal that he signed in 2o20.

Amber Johnson worked with Ball to get him on a video game show, and since it went so well, Ball and his reps agreed to continue to work with her. Johnson was supposed to receive 10 percent of any deal that she found for Ball. They also agreed to reimburse her for any expenses she had to pay out of her own pocket.

While they were working together, Johnson also helped Ball secure a contract with Caffeine.

Johnson says in her lawsuit that she helped Ball secure his deal with the shoe company Puma, which he signed in October 2020. The shoe company offered him a $100 million contract and access to their private jet.

Johnson claims that she never received her part of the Puma deal, and also was not reimbursed for her expenses, which added up to $4,800. She’s now looking for damages of around $10 million.

Ball has not yet responded to the allegations.