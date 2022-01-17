Amber Rose’s snarky tweet about Ye resurfaces

It has been a tough weekend for Ye West.

With the drama between him and Kim Kardashian heating up recently, West posted a video on social media saying that he was not being allowed to see his daughter for her birthday. He eventually joined the birthday party with the help of Travis Scott.

As West and Kardashian’s situation continued to catch people’s attention, an old tweet from the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose resurfaced on the web.

“I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” Rose tweeted in 2015.

That tweet came after West went on a radio show saying he had to take 30 showers before he started dating Kardashian, in order to get rid of Rose and her energy.

Since the tweet resurfaced, Rose noticed the attention it was getting and posted an apology on Instagram.

“Kim nor her sister deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either. S— was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made.”

It was good to see Rose take responsibility.