DaBaby getting clowned after dropping ‘Sneaky Link Anthem’ (video)

DaBaby is taking a lot of incoming fire after dropping his newest single, “Sneaky Link Anthem,” on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

First off, no one is happier to see 2021 come to a conclusion than the 30-year-old Cleveland-born, Charlotte, North Carolina-raised DaBaby. Last year was one of complete torment after DaBaby was canceled for his extremely homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last summer. Worse, DaBaby was universally denounced (except, of course, for Boosie Badazz) and he lost millions of dollars when major American and European music festivals uninvited him — especially when he initially refused to apologize, then offered a weak mea culpa later on.

DaBaby is turning the page in 2022 with the “Sneaky Link Anthem,” a video he directed himself being boo’d up with a baddie in bed.

This is a slow tempo offering with the lyrics of the song going like this:

I love me a freaky lil’ b—-, yeah; Sneaky lil’ b—- (My sneaky freak); Creepin’ like sis, treat her like sis, eatin’ my d— (Eatin’ my, eatin’ my); the like to borrow my clothes (Borrow my clothes); She be keepin’ my fits (Keepin’ my, keepin’ my); She got a dawg back home (Yeah); But he is not it.

Unfortunately, early returns on fan responses have not been positive. Many are trashing the song and declaring that DaBaby has been trending downward since the dawn of the pandemic in 2020.

There were some supporters but they were greatly outnumbered by the detractors. Check out what Twitter users had to say so far and then watch the entire video at the end.

Me: When I heard DaBaby new song “Sneaky Link Anthem” pic.twitter.com/SJ7FrMg4sM — My Boy Blues (@Redd3531) January 17, 2022

DaBaby drops a new song that should be titled “garbage” pic.twitter.com/77sfueNvZI — 🤬Mirko szn/Burner szn🤬 (@tyler_szn) January 16, 2022

That’s what I get for going down that #dababy rabbit hole. My ears can’t unhear the foolishness I just heard. 🤦🏾‍♀️ #wtfisthat — CoCo Hankerson (@cocohankerson) January 17, 2022

Check out the single “Sneaky Links Anthem” in its entirety.