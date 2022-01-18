Sheryl Underwood thinks other shows can learn from ‘The Talk’

Sheryl Underwood thinks other daytime TV shows should try to “replicate” “The Talk.”

The 58-year-old star joined the show more than a decade ago, and she believes that rival shows could learn from the CBS program, which revamped its panel last year following Sharon Osbourne‘s controversial exit.

Underwood said: “The other shows are our colleagues, that’s how I look at it. We’re all in a daytime space and we’re all colleagues. We’re colleagues with ‘The View,’ colleagues with ‘The Real’ and any other panel show that comes up.

“But the one thing that we did is we kept putting in the different ingredients until we got the right meal.”

The long-running show now features Natalie Morales, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Underwood and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

And Underwood believes that “The Talk”‘s “diversity” is one of its biggest strengths.

She told People: “That’s why it’s clicking. We just got together and it’s clicking in a way because it’s working. I think the diversity shows here and it’s not forced. That’s what it is, it’s not forced.”

