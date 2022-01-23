 Skip to content

John Legend launching a new venture

By rolling | Jan 23, 2022

John Legend (Photo credit: Bang Media)

John legend is launching a new venture.


The Grammy-winning musician has joined forces with A-Frame Brands to launch a new skin care line aimed at people with darker complexions.

Legend, 42, told Fortune.com: “Of course, I’m in the public eye, and so there’s a bit more of a premium placed on making sure we take care of ourselves and present ourselves well to the public. But everybody has skin, and everybody cares about their skin, and everybody cares about presenting themselves well in every situation, whether it’s, you know, family, community, or wherever they are.”


Legend thinks having healthy-looking skin is important to how people feel about themselves.

He said: “It’s such an important part of who they are, and how they present themselves to the world, and how they feel.”

 

