Rihanna makes huge donation to save the planet

Rihanna is extending a big helping hand to Mother Nature to keep the planet healthy for future generations.

Rihanna‘s foundation has donated $15 million to climate justice.

The 33-year-old singer has pledged the money to 18 climate justice organizations — including the Climate Justice Alliance and the Movement for Black Lives — through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

A statement explained: “Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change.

“In this spirit, we are proud to commit $15 million to 18 organizations working on climate justice across the US and Caribbean in partnership with #StartSmall, Jack Dorsey’s philanthropic initiative.

“These grants support entities focused on and led by women, youth, Black, indigenous, people of color and LGBTQIA+ communities. We invite others to join us in elevating, funding and supporting these groups and others who are on the frontlines of the climate justice movement.”

Rihanna created her foundation in 2012, and she was made a national hero of Barbados when the Caribbean country became a republic in 2021.

The chart-topping pop star — who was made an official ambassador for culture and youth in 2018 — was praised by the country’s prime minister, Mia Mottley, for all that she’s done for her home nation.

She said, about one of Rihanna’s past hits: “May you continue to shine like a diamond.”

The prime minister noted that Rihanna commanded “the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth.”

She added: “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.”