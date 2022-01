Despite winning an Oscar, Halle Berry says she still has to ‘prove’ herself

Halle Berry thinks she’s always having to “prove” herself.

The Oscar-winning actress is one of the best-known stars in Hollywood, but Berry still feels like she needs to keep proving herself.

In a clip from ABC’s “Screen Queens Rising” — which has been shared with People magazine — the actress says: “I feel like I’m someone who is always asked to prove themselves, over and over and over and over again. I’m always having to prove.”

Berry, 55, believes she’s faced constant obstacles during her time in the movie business. “The fight has been consistent. Obstacle after obstacle, fight every single day,” she said.

In December, meanwhile, Berry revealed she set her Razzie Award “on fire.”

The movie star won the Worst Actress gong at the parody awards ceremony for her performance in Catwoman, which was released in 2004.

“I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously,” she said. “If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we’re somehow better than everybody else, but we’re really not. You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work … If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you’re the worst actor there ever was? Probably not. You just got the p— taken out on you that year by a group of people that can.”

Berry won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball. And she compared that experience to being handed a Razzie.

“If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you’re honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better,” she said.