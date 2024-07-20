Halle Berry fiercely strikes out at controversy over ‘Catwoman’ film

Halle Berry sets the record straight about her controversial film Catwoman.

The 57-year-old actress played the titular superhero in the much-maligned 2004 DC flick, and has now criticized the movie for being “a bit soft” during a retrospective look at the movie for its 20th anniversary.

“I always thought the idea of Catwoman saving women from a face cream felt a bit soft. All the other superheroes save the world; they don’t just save women from cracked faces.

“I always knew that was a soft superhero plight, but at that time in my career, I didn’t have the agency I have today or belief that I could challenge that, so I went along with it,” she said speaking to “Entertainment Weekly.”

Although she initially “didn’t love [the backlash]” the picture garnered, the John Wick: Chapter – Parabellum star insisted the negative buzz around the movie didn’t “derail [her],” and she was able to see the funnier side of things when she received the Razzie Award for the Worst Actress.

“I didn’t want to be casual about it, but I went and collected that Razzie, laughed at myself, and kept it moving.

“A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn’t love it, but it wasn’t going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do,” she said.

Although she could laugh off most of the criticism, Berry admitted she hated that all of the backlash was chained to her, and added she loathed “that to this day, it’s [her] failure.”

“I know I can carry it. I still have a career 20 years later. It’s just part of my story.

“That’s okay, and I’ve carried other failures and successes. People have opinions, and sometimes they’re louder than others. You just have to keep moving,” she continued.

Catwoman director Pitof added the flick was “ahead of its time” because Berry “was the first Black female superhero [of the era], so people weren’t ready for that kind of movie.”

“Now, after some key movements, we have more diversity and inclusiveness. Younger audiences see things differently and are much more open.

“Back then, comic-book fans hated the movie because the film didn’t involve Batman; with a new generation, it’s not a problem,” she added..