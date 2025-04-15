Damon Wayans Sr.: No qualms about dating family’s exes

Damon Wayans Sr.’s admittance that he once dated his unidentified nephew’s ex-girlfriend went viral after Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast aired.

In the aftermath of Wayans’ divorce in 2001, Wayans laid eyes on a beautiful woman and fell love with her instantaneously. But he quickly found out that the woman was his nephew’s ex-girlfriend. The two then reportedly romanced each other for some time.

The comedic actor’s brother, Marlon Wayans, said this is not the first time — by far — that Damon Wayans has broken the “man code” and metaphorically tasted the forbidden fruit.

Marlon Wayans calls Damon a serial girlfriend stealer

A reporter caught up with Marlon Wayans at the Los Angeles International Airport and queried the Scary Movie star about whether that infamous dating revelation was true.

“Damon! You gotta stop that!” exclaimed Marlon Wayans as he was speaking to a TMZ paparazzi. “Damon is the girlfriend-stealing bandit in the Wayans family.”

Marlon Wayans added while gesticulating animatedly, “You gotta stop this! You gotta stop.”

Marlon Wayans said he didn’t bring girlfriends near Damon

It has gotten so bad that Marlon Wayans said the family developed a saying, “Don’t bring your girlfriend around D (Damon).”

“Damon, stop doing that. It’s terrible. It’s not what brothers do,” Marlon Wayans continued. “Even the ugly ones. He take them all.”

The younger brother then seemingly joked that his brother Damon “even got me once. I said, ‘No way Damon gonna want this one.'”

The White Girls actor, 52, continued on. “She was short, unusually short. She had three fingers (on one hand). And Damon said, ‘Hmmm, something sexy about that little woman. She makes me feel a certain way,” Marlon Wayans laughingly recalls while mocking Damon Wayans’ high-pitched voice.

Damon Wayans testimonial went viral on ‘Club Shay Shay’

As many pop culture observers recall, the “In Living Color” star, 64, told Sharpe that he marched to his nephew’s home to get his blessing to date the lovely enchantress who is now his ex-woman.

“I said, ‘What’s up with that?'” Wayans said he asked his nephew to an incredulous Shannon Sharpe on the popular podcast “Club Shay Shay.”

“The nephew said, ‘That’s you,’ ” Wayans Sr. recalled the conversation. Wayans Sr.. responded, “Well, okay, pass the Courvoisier!”

Wayans tried to justify his peculiar dating proclivities by asking Sharpe rhetorically, “Do you know how small the dating pool is here in Cali?”

Sharpe responded to Wayans by saying, “I’d just have to let her go,” to which Wayans retorted: “Nah, you’d have to see her. You’d understand.”

The Mo Money movie star added, “And she can cook?”

Later in the interview, Wayans sheepishly admitted that “family gatherings were awkward,” eliciting a laugh from Sharpe.