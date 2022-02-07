Stars of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ tie the knot in Las Vegas

On Jan. 31, “Growing Up Hip Hop” stars Egypt Criss and Samuel Wright got married during an intimate wedding ceremony with friends and family at The Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas. In attendance were Criss’ parents Anthony “Treach” Criss and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, Cicely Criss and Layzie Bone.

“Sam and I couldn’t be happier,” Criss told E! News. “In the words of Pedro Calderon de la Barca … When love is not madness it is not love.”

Wright proposed to Criss back in June 2019 during his concert at Los Angeles’ Whiskey a Go Go venue.

In an Instagram post, Wright says “So happy to have the honor of calling you @foreveregyptcriss my wife !!! Our journey has been so long and amazing but still just scratching the surface I love you baby !!!! Love all my new and OG family.”

Criss also made an Instagram post following the wedding. “I want to say thank you to everyone for the beautiful Congratulation wishes, I am filled with love and joy. Also, so thankful to God for bringing us together in Holy Matrimony and grateful to start a beautiful journey with a great support system and know that our love can get us through anything.”

The wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop.” New episodes of season six are every Thursday at 9 P.M. ET on WE tv.