Audible announces new originals under Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God

On Feb. 7, Audible announced that they have a slate of new originals produced by Kevin Hart and Charlamagne tha God.

Under the new production banner SBH Productions, Hart and Charlamagne will bring five newly produced projects to Audible listeners this year. The goal of the production is to give Black creators a platform to create content that resonates with the culture.

The first project, Finding Tamika, will be released on March 3. This story will be centered around the lack of media coverage when it pertains to cases of missing or murdered Black women. It will tell the story of Tamika through her family, principal figures and Tamika as well.

Other projects set to release are Summer of ’85, Short, Black and Handsome, Un-leash for Love and Brokedown Prophets.

As an addition to the new projects, Hart and Charlagame will be able to pick out audio recommendations that celebrate authors that have impacted or inspired them.

“We are excited to introduce our listeners to the dynamic inaugural slate of content from our collaboration with Kevin Hart and Charlamagne tha God’s SBH Productions,” said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. “Audible is dedicated to telling powerful stories and showcasing established and underrepresented voices in audio, and SBH’s first collection of projects will offer Audible listeners rich, multifaceted narratives.”