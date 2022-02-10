Eve welcomes baby with husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve has given birth to a baby boy.

The 42-year-old star and her husband Maximillion Cooper — who she married in 2014 — welcomed their son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper into the world on Feb.1 and the couple has taken to Instagram to show off their new arrival.

Sharing a photo of the tot swaddled in his Moses basket, Eve wrote: “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 [blue heart emoji].

“Words can’t describe this feeling [star emojis]”

Her husband shared the same photo and wrote: “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Eve announced her pregnancy last October.

Alongside snaps of her bump, the “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker wrote on Instagram: “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!

“You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Maximillion added to his page on the social media app: “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!”

