Eve explains why she decided to quit ‘The Talk’

Eve is quitting “The Talk” to be closer to her husband.

The television host has been appearing on the show via video link from the UK in recent months owing to the coronavirus pandemic but she has decided to leave to spend more time with Maximillion Cooper.

She said: “We are on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason why, obviously, staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So, I want to be closer to him, I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family and yah.”

And Eve admits it was “one of the hardest decisions in the world” to leave the show.

She added: “It’s been a crazy year, obviously, for all of us. I have been so grateful that I have been able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment and have decided that at the end of the December, this will probably be my last time, on the show, in this capacity, as a host … This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don’t. I wish I hated someone on the set. It would just make it so much easier to blame this because I have had the most beautiful experience.”

Meanwhile, Eve previously confessed her best friend is her husband.

She said: “My husband Maximillion [is my best friend]. We get each other. I used to hear people say that and puke a little. But I don’t want to spend time with anyone else more than I do with him.”