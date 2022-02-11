Virgil Abloh-designed shoes sell for $25M at auction

Two hundred pairs of Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 shoes designed by the late Virgil Abloh have been sold for $25M at an auction.

Sotheby’s confirmed the total from the auction, which ran from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8. One pair of shoes alone went for $350,000, which were a part of the Louis Vuitton 2022 spring-summer men’s collection.

The auction went better than Sotheby’s, as each pair of shoes started at $2K. The shoes ended up selling on average more than $100K per pair with the cheapest going for just over $75K.

Abloh was considered a visionary for his work in fashion, and in 2013 founded Off-White, which grew his business to new heights. Abloh died in November 2021 after battling cancer.

The proceeds from the auction will help fund a scholarship that was created by Abloh that supports Black aspiring designers.