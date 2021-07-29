Kyrie Irving trashes his own signature Nike shoes (photos)

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is almost as famous for his unabashed bluntness as he is for his spectacular basketball exploits. Well, the wholesale denunciation of his own signature Nike shoes will only add to his reputation and make the apparel and shoe giant shudder.

The brilliant Brooklyn Nets shooting guard tore off chunks of Nike’s hide when he said the shoe giant did not involve him in the design of the eighth edition of the shoe. Therefore, Irving doesn’t want anything to do with them and won’t wear them because he thinks the shoes are “trash.”

“I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8, IMO these are trash!” Irving spat with venom on Instagram. “I have absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneakerheads and true supporters of the #KAI11 brand.”

According to Bloomberg, Kyrie’s Nike shoes are one of the bestselling brands in the NBA. The shoe manufacturing behemoth has made multiple versions of the Kyrie shoe since it signed Irving in 2011 when he was the No. 1 pick for the Cleveland Cavs out of Duke.

Therefore, Irving and others are befuddled as to why the sharpshooter was left out of the process.

Irving has not made any other public statements regarding the brand or his brutal assessment of the Kyrie 8 shoes. Nike has also remained mum on the subject.

There is no indication as to when the shoes were made available to the public, or why Nike allegedly chose not to include the dazzling ballhandler in the designs.