‘Don’t Cry For Me’ is a father’s emotional love letter

As Jacob lies dying from cancer, he begins to write letters to his gay son, who he hasn’t spoken to in years, as a way to make amends. Their relationship wasn’t the best, and now practically nonexistent, he feels his son deserves an explanation — an explanation for his behavior, beliefs and lack of communication.

Jacob recounts his ancestral history in rural Arkansas, extending back to slavery, uncovers the secrets of the relationship with Isaac’s mother and the tragedies that shaped Jacob’s responsibility as a father. Being raised by his grandparents, Jacob has this idea of what qualities a Black father should possess and the skills needed to teach a son. He was ill-prepared to raise a son who could care less about ‘manly’ things or face the scrutiny of their community. His critical reflection of his failed parenting and acknowledgment of the love his son deserved would be the last gift he could share with him.

