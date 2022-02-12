 Skip to content

Illuminarium Wild: After Dark brings an entirely new and exciting adventure to Atlanta. Visitors can experience a cinematic safari with a 4k interaction projection showcasing the beauty and splendor of Africa’s most exotic animals in their natural habitats in South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania.

Illuminarium also offers adult beverages and a tapas-style menu while shifting sights and sounds of nightlife from around the world. Nicole Klien, director of sales and marketing, explains why Atlanta was the best locale for this thrilling attraction.


Illuminarium Wild: After Dark takes visitors on an African safari adventure

February 12, 2022 / Romeo McCord

