Sister Souljah’s ‘Life After Death’ finds new life during Black History Month
Sister Souljah took a few minutes to talk with rolling out during Black History Month about what inspires her to write.
What was the inspiration behind Life After Death?
The definition of inspiration is divine influence. This new novel Life After Death was written from my soul, where mostly all of my written words and books come from. So I believe Life After Death can be considered inspirational. I also think that every authentic author’s works are composed of and influenced by what he or she sees, hears, tastes, touches, feels, smells, loves, hates, learns and consequently imagines. The Coldest Winter Ever was written by the same divine influence, during my concern for our hood’s loss of love and life, which had been traded for an obsession with drugs and the lifestyle-deathstyle it brings on.
