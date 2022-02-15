 Skip to content

Chicago teen dies after being shot 24 times

By Malik Brown | Feb 15, 2022
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

Sincere Cole, a 15-year old from Chicago, was killed after being shot 24 times near a Shell gas station on Feb. 12.


“I looked at him, felt his neck to see if he was breathing,” Shell employee Ralph Kendall told Fox 32 Chicago. “[He] looked in my face and took his last breath.”

The teen’s death adds to the other tragedies suffered by the family. In 2019, Cole’s mother was trying to retrieve her phone when she was struck and killed by a CTA Red Line train.


In the same year, his cousin was shot and killed.

Brandy Martin, Cole’s aunt, says that the murders have still been unsolved, and she thinks justice will never be served.

“I’m a mother of a child killed by gun violence,” Martin said to Fox 32 Chicago. “I’m an aunt of a nephew killed by gun violence. I want somebody to feel like I feel.”

