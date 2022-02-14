 Skip to content

2 teenagers shot and killed during Valentine’s Day weekend party

By Malik Brown | Feb 14, 2022
crime scene tape

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Bjoern Wylezich

13-year old Kory Smith and 19-year old Simieon Joseph were shot and killed at a Valentine’s Day party on the morning of Feb. 12 in Fort Worth, Baltimore.


Both were transported to the hospital where Smith died, and Joseph died later after receiving treatment. Both teenagers were reported as innocent bystanders.

One of the men related to the host of the party told WFAA that a group of individuals that were not invited had arrived and an argument broke out. Shots were then fired.


Joseph’s parents spoke with WFAA on Feb. 13.

“They didn’t just take my son,” Melody Joseph said. “They took a friend. I want them to catch whoever did this, and I want them to get the max penalty.”

“He’s not coming back,” Dexter Joseph said. “Somebody took his life, and that doesn’t sit well with me.”

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Kodak Black shot during Super Bowl party in LA

LisaRaye spills the tea about her past; disses Ari Fletcher, again

Virgil Abloh-designed shoes sell for $25M at auction

Snoop Dogg facing sexual assault charge from alleged 2013 incident

LAPD investigating DaBaby after beatdown of DaniLeigh’s brother (video)

Fans, artists support Isaiah Rashad as alleged same-sex videos surface