Former college football star Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed

A former NFL running back has been shot and killed in Florida.

On Nov. 29, 2021, former Los Angeles Rams and University of Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. was shot in his parents’ home in Jacksonville. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in a report obtained by CNN, Anderson Jr.’s mother, Denise, told police the former college football star got into an argument with his father that involved her and it escalated. The father and son separated before the father returned from the garage and met his son again in the kitchen.

Anderson Jr. suffered at least one gunshot wound, and died at the hospital. He was 23.

His mother was reportedly treated for multiple graze wounds before being released from the hospital.

Anderson Sr. has been jailed with no bond and was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His next court appearance is reportedly set for Dec. 22.

Anderson Jr. is not related to former St. Louis Cardinals and New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson.

Anderson Jr. led UCF in rushing yards in 2019 and was second on the team in rushing yards in 2020. This past summer, Anderson Jr. signed a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Rams and was on the team’s practice squad before being cut in September.

“The Rams are saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of Otis Anderson Jr.,” the team’s statement read. “He was with us in training camp, preseason and started the regular season on our practice squad. He was a promising young man with a bright future. Our sincere condolences are with his family during this very difficult time.”