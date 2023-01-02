LeBron James slammed for cheering Deshaun Watson’s win for Cleveland Browns

Impassioned debate raged on Twitter about King James cheering on an alleged serial sexual predator
LeBron James speaks to the media. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Twitter erupted with self-righteous indignation when LeBron James cheered on the Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson during the team’s victory on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Watson, who helped vanquish the Washington Commanders convincingly, 24-10, was playing in just his fifth contest after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season. The accrued evidence convinced the NFL that Watson had engaged in sexual harassment and more numerous assaults against a score of female massage therapists during his tenure with the Houston Texans.


It must be noted that two grand juries in Houston failed to indict Watson due to insufficient evidence, but throngs of sports fans are nevertheless repulsed by Watson and felt he deserved banishment from the league.

Therefore, when King James exhibited elation for the three-touchdown exploits of the much-maligned Watson, many fans denounced the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.


LBJ did have a number of fans who saw it from the other side of this issue. They felt that Watson paid his penance in terms of games, lost money and was subjected gross humiliation and deserves a chance to resuscitate his fledgling career.

