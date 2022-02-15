Verzuz fans enraged that they have to pay to see shows on Instagram

Verzuz fans are steaming hot after learning on Valentine’s Day that they’d have to pay to watch the matchup between crooners Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild on Instagram.

The pop-culture phenomenon that was birthed during the apex of the pandemic in 2020 by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland now requires a yearly subscription to view future Verzuz shows.

According to the six million-strong Instagram page, Verzuz devotees now have to pony up some chips for a VerzPass, which is $2.99 for a monthly subscription or $29.99 for a yearly pass.

The website also says fans could have signed up for a free 14-day trial to watch the Hamilton-Soulchild musical battle on Monday evening.

– pay for Verzuz? during Black History Month? pic.twitter.com/mOODQOKajO — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) February 15, 2022

Social media users have been peeling the scalps of the Verzuz founders throughout Monday evening and into Tuesday morning for the move to make fans pay for what used to be free.