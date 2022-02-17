Tyler Perry returns with his new Netflix movie ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Tyler Perry is bringing America’s favorite tough-talking grandma back with his new Netflix movie “A Madea Homecoming.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Perry about bringing Madea out of retirement. He said, “I tell you, Billy, the state of the world and everything that’s happening right now, the pandemic, sadness, politics, the division, everybody running to corners grabbing a flag, nobody coming to the middle. So I’m like, ‘What do I have in my toolbox that can make people laugh?’ And Madea’s been the thing that’s worked all this time.”

Perry said he wanted to bring Madea out to “tackle some of this stuff.” The beloved character has appeared in 10 movies, including “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “Madea’s Family Reunion,” “Madea Goes to Jail,” “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Madea’s Witness Protection,” “A Madea Christmas,” and “A Madea Family Funeral.”

Billy praised Tyler for his Oscars speech last year, which stressed the importance of meeting in the middle. After accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, he told the star-studded crowd, “In this time, with all of the Internet and social media and algorithms that want us to think a certain way, the 24-hour news cycle, it’s my hope that we teach our kids, refuse hate. Don’t hate anybody. I refuse to hate someone because they’re Mexican or because they are Black or white. Or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they’re a police officer or because they’re Asian. I would hope we would refuse hit hate.”

He continued, “And I want to take this humanitarian award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle. Because that’s where healing, where conversation, where change happens. It happens in the middle. Anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate and blanket judgment, this one is for you, too.”

