Tenill Ransom delivers faith-based messages in her new film, ‘Spoken’

Tenill Ransom is one of the first African American women to write, direct and produce a thriller-horror feature that contains strong Christian themes. Her film, Spoken, is streaming now on Prime Video.



What is your process when writing a script?

Most of my ideas come from dreams. I have some crazy dreams. I keep a journal next to my bed, so whenever I have a dream, I write it down immediately, because I don’t want to forget it. After that, I revisit it maybe days or weeks later, to see it and read it and see if it inspires me to do more. Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t. And when it does, I really meditate on it. I turn it over and over in my mind, and I figure out, why do I want to tell the story? Is there something there that I can deliver, that allows me to deliver a faith-based message, and if so, what is that story?

When you think about the things that happen in your dreams, how do you decide which experiences to write about?

It’s usually going to be something that touches my heart. Something that speaks to my emotions, and it’s something that I want to share with other people. Something that I want to be impactful, and I want to influence them in a certain way. And whenever it happens, I’m just thankful for it. I thank God for putting the idea in my mind, and I’m thankful for another opportunity to bring another project to life. So whenever I hear that small voice speaking this new idea in my mind, putting these new ideas in my dreams, I just have gratitude and I’m grateful for it.

